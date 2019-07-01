Body found in burning car identified as Hood County woman, deputies say

Burning vehicle found in North Fort Worth, fire officials say The Fort Worth Fire Department had their arson team investigating a abandoned vehicle found burning around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Covey Drive and Harmon Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Worth Fire Department had their arson team investigating a abandoned vehicle found burning around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Covey Drive and Harmon Road.

The body of woman found in a burning car in Hood County last week has been identified as 50-year-old Angela Perry Hickson, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

Hickson’s body was found about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Tennessee Trail in Hood County.

She was later identified by authorities, but a manner of death remains undetermined, said Lt. Johnny Rose with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office in a Monday email.

Deputies and officials with the Hood County fire marshal’s office responded to the car fire early Thursday after firefighters discovered the body, which had been severely burned.

“No one had reported her missing,” Rose said Monday.

Hickson’s death was under investigation on Monday, Rose said.

Deputies did not release any other information on the case.