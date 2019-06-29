Fort Worth
High winds, rain hammer North Texas; power lines downed, Fort Worth authorities say
What to do when you hear a tornado siren
High winds and heavy rain were moving through parts of the Fort Worth metropolitan area Saturday evening. None of the thunderstorms appeared to be severe, authorities said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to at least three reports of power lines that were down.
Thunderstorms will remain a risk Saturday night, mainly along and southeast of a line between Comanche to Gainesville, the National Weather Service said.
The main hazards would be strong to severe thunderstorm winds and lightning, the weather service said.
Comments