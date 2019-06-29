High winds, rain hammer North Texas; power lines downed, Fort Worth authorities say

What to do when you hear a tornado siren Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded.

High winds and heavy rain were moving through parts of the Fort Worth metropolitan area Saturday evening. None of the thunderstorms appeared to be severe, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to at least three reports of power lines that were down.

Thunderstorms will remain a risk Saturday night, mainly along and southeast of a line between Comanche to Gainesville, the National Weather Service said.

The main hazards would be strong to severe thunderstorm winds and lightning, the weather service said.



