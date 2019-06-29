22-year-old woman dies after Fort Worth I-30 crash that injured 6 others

A 22-year-old Fort Worth woman who was one of seven injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash on I-30 has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Updates on other victims weren’t immediately available Saturday.

A 22-year-old woman who was one of seven injured Friday afternoon in a rollover crash on I-30 in Fort Worth has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Chastity Johnson, of Fort Worth, died in a hospital emergency room at 2:44 p.m. Friday, the medical examiner reported. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on the interstate between Montgomery and Hulen streets, and left several people with critical or serious injuries.

Updates on the conditions of other people injured weren’t immediately available Saturday morning. Four of the injured had been in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one suffered a minor injury, a MedStar spokesman said Friday.

The victims were taken to John Peter Smith, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Cook Children’s hospitals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More information about the crash wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning.

Lanes of I-30 at Hulen were closed in both directions during the investigation, police said. Lanes were re-open as of 4 p.m.