Fort Worth
7 injured in Interstate 30 crash in Fort Worth when SUV rolled over, officials say
Seven people were injured Friday when an SUV rolled over on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, authorities said.
Four of the injured were in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one suffered a minor injury, a MedStar spokesman said.
They were taken to John Peter Smith, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Cook Children’s hospitals.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on the interstate between Montgomery and Hulen streets. Lanes of I-30 at Hulen were closed in both directions as police investigated. Police said shortly before 4 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.
A police spokesman declined to offer other information about the circumstances of the accident.
Comments