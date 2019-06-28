Neighborhood establishes fund to help ice cream man critically wounded in robbery

Ice cream man shot in west Fort Worth After the victim was shot Wednesday at the Manitoba Apartments, he sat against a wall. After he was taken to a hospital and the police had left, a woman who lives in the building washed the victim's blood from the ground outside her door. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the victim was shot Wednesday at the Manitoba Apartments, he sat against a wall. After he was taken to a hospital and the police had left, a woman who lives in the building washed the victim's blood from the ground outside her door.

A neighborhood wants your help for their ice cream man.

With the permission of the family, a west Fort Worth neighborhood established a GoFundMe account Friday for their ice cream man, 41-year-old Ruben Rivera of Fort Worth. Rivera remains in a local hospital after being shot and critically wounded June 19 during a robbery as he pushed as his ice cream cart.

No one has been arrested in the case, police said.

Apartment officials on Gunnison Trail set up the fund to help the family with living expenses such as rent, utilities and groceries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rivera has been a fixture in the west Fort Worth neighborhood for more than 20 years, brightening the community with ice cream and his positive attitude, according to the account.

The Fort Worth man is the sole provider for the household, occasionally working as roofer as well as selling ice cream to support his family.

The robbery occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on June 19 in the 2900 block of Gunnison Trail.

Rivera was pushing the ice cream cart when he was shot at the Manitoba Apartments, at Gunnison and Mojave trails, police said.

Police said the assailants may be two men who were seen leaving the area when shots were heard.

Rivera has had three surgeries since the shooting.

Anyone wishing to donate to help the Rivera family can go to this website: gofundme.com/f/tragic-shooting-of-ice-cream-man