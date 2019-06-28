Fort Worth
Do you want a pet? Dogs, cats and other critters are $10 this weekend in Fort Worth
Humane Society of North Texas assists with rescue of 48 animals on June 24, 2019 in Bosque County
This weekend you can adopted a fury friend and help save a life.
For the second time the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control and the Humane Society of North Texas have partnered in an effort to find more than 500 shelter animals a home. The MEGA Adoption Event is Saturday and Sunday at the Will Rogers Center.
Dogs, cats and other cute critters will be available for $10 in Cattle Barn No. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will even be baby pigs. All pets will be spayed or neutered, have updated vaccines and microchipped. They will come with a free month of pet insurance.
Admission is free, but parking may vary.
“The MEGA Adoption Event is a pet lover’s dream,” Cassie Lackey, director of communications at the Humane Society, said in a statement.
More than 20 trucks and trailers will move the pets from the Human Society at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. to the Will Rogers Center, 3401 W Lancaster Ave. The caravan will receive a Fort Worth Police Department escort.
The event comes at time when the Fort Worth animal shelter is over capacity.
“These past few months have been quite a challenge,” said Tim Morton, assistant director of Code Compliance for Fort Worth. “Our shelter has been at capacity or overcapacity for months.”
The first MEGA adoption in December was a major success — more than 800 pets went home.
