Do you want a pet? Dogs, cats and other critters are $10 this weekend in Fort Worth

Humane Society of North Texas assists with rescue of 48 animals on June 24, 2019 in Bosque County Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas assisted deputies in the seizure of 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse on property in Bosque County. Dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens. A trailer was filled with bodies of dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas assisted deputies in the seizure of 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse on property in Bosque County. Dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens. A trailer was filled with bodies of dogs.

This weekend you can adopted a fury friend and help save a life.

For the second time the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control and the Humane Society of North Texas have partnered in an effort to find more than 500 shelter animals a home. The MEGA Adoption Event is Saturday and Sunday at the Will Rogers Center.

Dogs, cats and other cute critters will be available for $10 in Cattle Barn No. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will even be baby pigs. All pets will be spayed or neutered, have updated vaccines and microchipped. They will come with a free month of pet insurance.

Admission is free, but parking may vary.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The MEGA Adoption Event is a pet lover’s dream,” Cassie Lackey, director of communications at the Humane Society, said in a statement.





More than 20 trucks and trailers will move the pets from the Human Society at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. to the Will Rogers Center, 3401 W Lancaster Ave. The caravan will receive a Fort Worth Police Department escort.

The event comes at time when the Fort Worth animal shelter is over capacity.

“These past few months have been quite a challenge,” said Tim Morton, assistant director of Code Compliance for Fort Worth. “Our shelter has been at capacity or overcapacity for months.”

The first MEGA adoption in December was a major success — more than 800 pets went home.