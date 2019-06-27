Officials seize 43 dogs, 4 cats, horse from poor conditions on Bosque County property

Humane Society of North Texas assists with rescue of 48 animals on June 24, 2019 in Bosque County Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas assisted deputies in the seizure of 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse on property in Bosque County. Dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens. A trailer was filled with bodies of dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas assisted deputies in the seizure of 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse on property in Bosque County. Dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens. A trailer was filled with bodies of dogs.

Officials have seized almost 50 animals, some severely malnourished and living in inhumane conditions, from property in Bosque County.

Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth, members of Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) and deputies with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office also discovered a trailer filled with the carcasses of dogs. Bosque County is about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

HSNT officials have asked for financial help to cover the cost of food, bedding and veterinary care.

Forty-three dogs, four cats and a horse were taken from the property from an alleged hoarder. Officials with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached Thursday to comment on whether charges were expected in the case.

Officials noted that dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens on the property. Dogs and a cat were found in the home, which was filled with feces. Most of the dogs were covered in fleas and ticks and they were severely malnourished, officials said.

The dogs’ food was infested with maggots, while the water was contaminated with urine and fecal matter.

All the animals are in the care of officials with the Humane Society of North Texas. A hearing concerning the animals is scheduled for July 8.





“Every pet the Humane Society of North Texas rescued deserves a second chance at life, and we’ll do our best to make that happen,” said humane society spokeswoman Cassie Lackey in a news release.

To make a monetary donation to assist with the care of the animals and other animals in need, visit hsnt.org and give to the Animal Medical Fund.