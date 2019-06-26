Fort Worth Billiards Superstore is taking its business to Vickery Boulevard

‘They don’t provide any vital service.’ One neighborhood’s fight against another dollar store The Rolling Hills Neighborhood in southeast Fort Worth is fighting the proposed construction of a Family Dollar in their community. There are already nine Family Dollar locations within a three-mile radius, say community leaders. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rolling Hills Neighborhood in southeast Fort Worth is fighting the proposed construction of a Family Dollar in their community. There are already nine Family Dollar locations within a three-mile radius, say community leaders.

After 30 years, Fort Worth Billiards Superstore is moving on up.

The store announced that it’s moving from its current location at 2312 Montgomery St. to the former Jobob Automotive Service location at 3970 W. Vickery Blvd. They bought the property and renovated the garage and added a new building in the front for a total space of 10,000 square feet. The showroom will be half of that space at 5,000 square feet.

The store features a variety of billiards products, from tables to stools to every kind of ball set you can think of. The store also features shuffleboard, foosball, air hockey and skeeball tables, in addition to pinball and arcade games that customers can play.

Trujillo said the growth of the area has led to a growth in its business. For 30 years, Fort Worth Billiards Superstore had been leasing the space at Montgomery Street, but the store decided to take a leap and buy the property on Vickery Boulevard outright.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s a move we’re excited about, and we’re looking forward to moving into a better-suited building as our business continues to grow,” said Albert Trujillo, president of Fort Worth Billiards.

The new location is scheduled to open in the fall.