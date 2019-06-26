Man, 29, dies after motorcycle accident in Fort Worth, police say

A 29-year-old man died Monday after crashing the motorcycle he was riding on June 18 in Fort Worth, police said.

A 29-year-old man died Monday after crashing the motorcycle he was riding on June 18 in Fort Worth, police said.

Christopher Alexander Warwick was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.

Warwick was riding a motorcycle at about 2:07 a.m. in the 3000 block of Texas Sage Trail when he lost control and hit a curb, Officer Ivan Gomez said. The motorcycle hit a light pole and continued down a small hill and across a parking lot.

Officers treated Warwick until an ambulance arrived. Warwick died at a local hospital due to his injuries.