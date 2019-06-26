1 seriously injured after car hits moving train in Saginaw neighborhood, police say

Stop. Trains Can’t. This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks.

A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday when her car hit a moving train in Saginaw, police said.

The woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries was taken to a Fort Worth hospital, police said.

Her dog also was in the vehicle, but the canine did not suffer any major injuries, Saginaw police said.

The accident occurred about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Jarvis Road in Saginaw which is about 15 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

The motorist drove around railroad arms and collided with the train, police said. The railroad arms were down at the time of the accident.

No other injuries were reported.



