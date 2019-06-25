82-year-old Haltom City motorist killed after crashing into vehicle, barrier

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An 82-year-old Haltom City man died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a wreck on the South Freeway, according to police reports and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Hung Quang La, who was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m. Monday at a Fort Worth hospital, according to the medical examiner’s website. He died from multiple blunt-force injuries and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday at 2100 N. South Freeway.

During their traffic investigation, police determined that the motorist veered across three lanes of traffic, colliding with another vehicle and then with a concrete barrier.

Police did not release any information on why the driver moved across the traffic lanes.