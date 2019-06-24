Storm rips into marina at Eagle Mountain Lake

Resident describes storm damage, high winds in Fort Worth Damage was reported at Eagle Mountain Lake near Harbor One Marina in Fort Worth. A structure on the lake had been blown over, according to photos provided by resident Doug Miller. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Damage was reported at Eagle Mountain Lake near Harbor One Marina in Fort Worth. A structure on the lake had been blown over, according to photos provided by resident Doug Miller.

A storm caused significant damage to the Eagle Mountain Marina on Sunday night, according to the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Heavy winds shifted the dock system, stacking docks against or on top of each other, TRWD said.

No lives were threatened and no environmental hazards resulted for Eagle Mountain Lake, TRWD said. The fuel supply and electricity were shut off to the marina after the storm.

TRWD owns Eagle Mountain Lake, which is on the northwest side of Fort Worth.

TRWD police were at the marina throughout the night to prevent unauthorized access and to keep traffic flowing across the spillway, TRWD said.

Strong wind gusts downed trees and caused residents in the area to lose power.

Strong winds also inflicted damage at Augie’s Sunset Cafe and Marina near the dam.

“We had a boat slam into our dock,” said an Augie’s employee who declined to give her name.



