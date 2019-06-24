Fort Worth

Fort Worth club destroyed by fire; weather may have been started it, fire officials say

A fire destroyed a Fort Worth club late Sunday near the South Freeway, but no injuries were reported.
A fire destroyed a Fort Worth club late Sunday, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Fire investigators are trying to determine if weather caused the blaze.

The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Makumba Bar & Grill in the 6300 block of the South Freeway.

Part of the building collapsed during the fire, fire officials said.

The building was the site of the former Rig Steakhouse which closed in 2016.

