Terrell Heights gets marker honoring historically black neighborhood

Community leaders on Saturday unveiled a historic marker in Terrell Heights honoring the historically black neighborhood. The plaque also honors William "Gooseneck Bill" McDonald, Texas' first black millionaire who helped grow Terrell Heights.

A historic marker unveiled in Terrell Heights on Saturday honors the historically black neighborhood and some of the people who helped build it.

Terrell Heights, located in Historic Southside Fort Worth, dates back to the early 1900s, when it became a popular neighborhood for African American families. The plaque describes the history of the community and pays tribute to William Alexander “Gooseneck Bill” McDonald, Texas’ first African American millionaire who helped grow Terrell Heights.

He was known to buy up properties to sell to black families.

The historic marker is located at the intersection of East Terrell Avenue and Evans Avenue.