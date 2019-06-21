Fort Worth
Two women struck, injured by hit-and-run pickup driver in Fort Worth parking lot
Two women were injured Friday morning when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a parking lot, police said.
One woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and the other was driven to a hospital by a witness. Their conditions were not available.
Police on Friday continued to search for the driver of the pickup.
The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 1525 E. Berry St.
The women, ages 50 and 40, were in the parking lot when they were hit by the pickup, police said.
Hours later, two other pedestrians were hit by a vehicle near downtown Fort Worth in an unrelated incident. Both suffered serious injuries.
