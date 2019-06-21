The coming hotel on TCU’s campus will have a rooftop bar with golfing simulators

TCU’s Ben Banogu has a message for under-recruited kids TCU defensive end Ben Banogu is pursuing a career in the NFL, but wasn't the most highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. But he has a message for anyone in a similar position. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU defensive end Ben Banogu is pursuing a career in the NFL, but wasn't the most highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. But he has a message for anyone in a similar position.

The new hotel on TCU will be the home to one of two Topgolf Swing Suites in the state.

The five-story, 150-room hotel at the corner of Berry Street and McCart Avenue on TCU’s campus will have a rooftop bar called Lot 12, referencing the name of the parking lot. Lot 12 will seat 220 people and will include two of the Topgolf simulators. The simulator allows golfers of all levels to play a full 18 holes without having to go to an actual golf course. The only other site that has Topgolf simulators is in Houston.

Lot 12 will also be open to people who aren’t staying at the hotel. There will be an elevator to the rooftop bar on Berry Street for people to directly there.

The hotel will also include a restaurant, though it will be physically separate from the Hyatt Place building, at the corner of Sandage Avenue and Berry Street. John Davis, president of Campus Hotel Venture, said he could not offer details on the restaurant yet, though its name will also be a nod to TCU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Campus Hotel Venture owns the building, though it is leasing the land in partnership with TCU. The hotel is meant to service the many visitors that come to TCU every year, from potential students to family members and alumni. Construction has already begun, and the scheduled opening is for September 2020.