Officers look for a Fort Worth fugitive who skipped out on his evading arrest trial

Authorities are looking for a man because he failed to appear in court for his trial on a charge of evading arrest.

Terry Ingram, 24, appeared for his 9 a.m. trial setting on time Monday and was instructed by court officials to return at 1 p.m. for jury selection, according to Peter Gieseking, Tarrant County prosecutor.

But Ingram never returned to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, court documents show.

Ingram, who drove away from a Fort Worth peace officer who was trying to arrest him about a year ago, has been labeled a repeat felony offender who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015 and was sentenced to three years in prison, court documents show.

Ingram was one of three men arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Hubert McClendon, 24, and wounded a woman who was driving near Elgin and Effie streets on March 29, 2014.

Officers responding to the shooting found a car riddled with bullet holes and McClendon lying next to it with a gunshot wound to the head. McClendon died of his injuries the next morning at John Peter Smith Hospital.

A 24-year-old female driver, who was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso, was later released from the hospital. A backseat passenger, the driver’s aunt, was not hit. A third woman had been dropped off at an apartment complex before the shooting.

A witness told police that Kenneth Ray Remble and McClendon had been arguing via Facebook and had continued their dispute at a park along with some other men, an arrest warrant affidavit said. The driver picked up McClendon at the park and later saw Remble, 27, in an SUV that pulled up next to the car, according to the affidavit.

Remble fired into the car, striking the driver and McClendon, the affidavit stated. Remble received an 18-year prison sentence in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to murder.

After serving his three-year sentence, Ingram was released from prison on April 7, 2017, according to records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Tarrant County court records also show that Ingram had been wanted on a bail forfeiture warrant since May 2012 in a marijuana possession case at the time of McClendon’s fatal shooting.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.