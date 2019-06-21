Will severe weather hit DFW three Sundays in a row? Forecasters say there’s a chance

Storm raises the roof near downtown Fort Worth A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm.

The last two Sundays have seen severe storms rumble across North Texas.

Will this Sunday make it three in a row?

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area continues to roast under a heat advisory, more storms are on the way this weekend.

There’s a low chance for storms Saturday night but a far greater chance on Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a marginal risk for severe storms (2 on a scale of 5) for Sunday.

“It’s a little early to say, but it looks like there may be some potential for damaging winds and large hail again, most likely on Sunday night and into early Monday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva.

Heat advisory continues

A heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Friday and forecasters will look at the possibility of adding another through Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend but heat index values Saturday may come close to triggering another advisory, Villanueva said.

On Thursday, MedStar reported 21 heat-related calls with 15 transported to area hospitals, including two that were listed as critical.

The heat is right on schedule as the summer solstice occurred at 10:54 a.m. Friday. The Dallas-Fort Worth area will have 14 hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds of daylight, the longest of the year.

Temperatures are expected to drop back to near 90 by Monday with low rain chances through the first part of the week.

2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the southern plains https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/ja3fbwbk2s — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) June 21, 2019