Two pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by truck, Fort Worth police say

Two people suffered serious injuries Friday morning when they were hit by a truck just northeast of downtown Fort Worth, according to police and a MedStar official.

One man was seriously injured and the other person was listed as suffering critical injuries, according to a MedStar official.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at Samuels Ave and Cold Springs Road.

Police had not released any details on the accident.