Fort Worth
Two pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by truck, Fort Worth police say
MedStar paramedics rescue car wreck victims
Two people suffered serious injuries Friday morning when they were hit by a truck just northeast of downtown Fort Worth, according to police and a MedStar official.
One man was seriously injured and the other person was listed as suffering critical injuries, according to a MedStar official.
The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.
The accident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at Samuels Ave and Cold Springs Road.
Police had not released any details on the accident.
