Fort Worth teen has been missing since May 27

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A teenager from Fort Worth who went missing almost a month ago has yet to be found and could be in danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Malik Rashad Brown, 17, was reported missing May 27. Brown, who is black, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and Nike-brand slides shoes, according to the DPS Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse Online Bulletin, which lists him as “endangered.”

Malik Rashad Brown, 17, of Fort Worth, has been missing since May 27, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has tattoos on his left and right hands, DPS reported, as well as one on his forearm reading “RIP Sosa.”

A photo of Brown was included in the Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

He was last seen about 10;30 p.m. May 27 at a Shell station on Jacksboro Highway.

Anyone with information that can help should call DPS at 1-800-346-3243 and reference Case No. R1906004.