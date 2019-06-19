Crowley man dies after Fort Worth vehicle-motorcycle crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man died Tuesday night about a week after two vehicles collided on West Risinger Road and one hit him as he rode a motorcycle, according to Fort Worth police.

Richard Jones, 58, of Crowley, died at a hospital at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday of blunt-force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He had been ejected from his motorcycle during the crash, the medical examiner reported.

A police investigation revealed that around 4:10 p.m. on June 10 a vehicle had been stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Nikki Lane and West Risinger Road. The vehicle, police said, turned left from Nikki Lane onto West Risinger Road, but failed to yield right of way to an oncoming vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on West Risinger Road.

The two vehicles collided, police said, and the first vehicle that had failed to yield came into contact with the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver, Jones, was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the first vehicle was issued citations, police said.