Tornado watch includes Fort Worth, Dallas. ‘Very large hail’ possible in some storms
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight for most of North Texas that includes the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Northeast Texas.
Storms are expected to begin developing — a few already have started north of the Metroplex. Any storms that get going could quickly turn severe.
“We’re unstable, it’s hot and we got a lot of moisture,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. “All of the ingredients are there.”
The Storm Prediction Center has all of North Texas under an enhanced risk for severe storms (3 on a scale of 5) and says “very large hail and a few tornadoes” are possible.
The Storm Prediction also said the tornado threat would be greatest during the first few hours that storms form.
After the storms pass, the heat will kick in Thursday with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. The threat for scattered thunderstorms will return this weekend and into next week.
