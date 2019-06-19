Will we see tornadoes Wednesday? Severe threat also includes hail, wind, heavy rain

Storm damage Karen Redmon who lives in north Fort Worth said her backyard was flattened and he neighbors' homes suffered significant damage. High winds associated with a line of thunderstorms that moved through Tarrant County Sunday afternoon were the cause. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Karen Redmon who lives in north Fort Worth said her backyard was flattened and he neighbors' homes suffered significant damage. High winds associated with a line of thunderstorms that moved through Tarrant County Sunday afternoon were the cause.

Get ready for another stormy afternoon and evening.

Forecasters are saying severe storms will form late Wednesday afternoon and then move toward the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The window is likely between 5 p.m. and midnight but that timeline could change, said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

Forecasters stress these summertime storms are hard to predict and can go severe quickly. Not everyone will see severe weather but just about every threat is in place.

“We do have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms with the highest risk being late in the evening into Wednesday night,” said National Weather Service meteorolgist Patrica Sanchez. “We include pretty much everything, including large hail, damaging winds, brief spin-up tornadoes and straight-line winds of 60-70 mph.”





The Storm Prediction Center has all of North Texas under an enhanced risk for severe storms (3 on a scale of 5) and says “an upgrade to moderate risk via wind and/or hail (4 on a scale of 5) may be needed in later outlooks.”

The Storm Prediction also said the tornado threat would be greatest during the first few hours that storms form.

After the storms pass, the heat will kick in Thursday with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. The threat for scattered thunderstorms will return this weekend and into next week.

National Weather Service

HEADS UP NTX! The ingredients have come together today for some unruly weather. Not everyone will see storms, but everyone needs to be prepared for the potential of severe weather! Storms will likely fire up along a weak front after 5PM, lasting into the evening. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/1QAz1ARQTh — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) June 19, 2019

Stay weather aware this afternoon/evening & make sure you have multiple ways to receive your weather warnings! Not every method is perfect, which is why we recommend having multiple ways to receive any warnings. ️️️ #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/O5ffGcvPRN — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 19, 2019