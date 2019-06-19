Teen accused in killing of woman found wrapped in plastic in Fort Worth motel bathtub

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A 19-year-old man was in custody Wednesday, accused in the killing of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a motel room.

The name of the victim who was found Tuesday night had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Jail records identified the suspect as Salomon Marquez Sandoval who has no criminal history in Tarrant County.

Sandoval was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 2:30 a.m. on a charge of murder.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crest Motel, 7600 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Someone called 911 and reported a woman had been shot and was in a motel room.

Police found the victim in a motel bathtub.

Patrol officers found a “suspicious” person in the motel’s parking lot and detained him. He had a knife and handcuffs on him, police said.





Along with the murder charge, Sandoval also was in jail Wednesday morning without bond on traffic violations.





This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives