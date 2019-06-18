Police hope video will help ID man accused in sexual assault of 62-year-old Texas woman

Surveillance video shows Cleburne rape suspect Surveillance video shows the suspect of raping an elderly woman in Cleburne, TX running across grass. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows the suspect of raping an elderly woman in Cleburne, TX running across grass.

A man entered a Cleburne home Saturday morning and sexually assaulted a 62-year-old woman, Cleburne police said.

After the attack, the man ran from the home, and his image was captured in a video taken by a home surveillance camera. Cleburne police released the video Tuesday in hope that someone would recognize the man and alert authorities.

The attack occurred after 6 a.m. Saturday in north Cleburne near Cooke Elementary School. Cleburne is just over 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The woman told police she awoke and found a man dressed in dark clothing in her bedroom.

Police did not release any information on whether the suspect had a weapon or how he got into the home.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and ran.

Police described the man as white, in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a thin to medium build.

On Monday, authorities had asked for videos from outdoor home cameras in the neighborhood from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities provided these home safety tips:

▪ Secure doors and windows with strong locks

▪ Keep windows covered with shades.

▪ Keep bushes and shrubs around your home trimmed.

▪ Use motion or other outdoor lighting to illuminate dark areas.

Anyone with information should call Cleburne Detective Colby Burris at 817-556-8820 or email him at Colby.Burris@cleburne.net.