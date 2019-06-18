Fort Worth

Police hope video will help ID man accused in sexual assault of 62-year-old Texas woman

A man entered a Cleburne home Saturday morning and sexually assaulted a 62-year-old woman, Cleburne police said.

After the attack, the man ran from the home, and his image was captured in a video taken by a home surveillance camera. Cleburne police released the video Tuesday in hope that someone would recognize the man and alert authorities.

The attack occurred after 6 a.m. Saturday in north Cleburne near Cooke Elementary School. Cleburne is just over 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The woman told police she awoke and found a man dressed in dark clothing in her bedroom.

Police did not release any information on whether the suspect had a weapon or how he got into the home.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and ran.

Police described the man as white, in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 with a thin to medium build.

On Monday, authorities had asked for videos from outdoor home cameras in the neighborhood from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities provided these home safety tips:

Secure doors and windows with strong locks

Keep windows covered with shades.

Keep bushes and shrubs around your home trimmed.

Use motion or other outdoor lighting to illuminate dark areas.

Anyone with information should call Cleburne Detective Colby Burris at 817-556-8820 or email him at Colby.Burris@cleburne.net.

