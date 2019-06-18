Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth beginning Tuesday, going to end of June

Opal Lee goes to Washington Opal Lee talks about her plans to walk to Washington D.C. in hopes of making Juneteenth a national holiday. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Opal Lee talks about her plans to walk to Washington D.C. in hopes of making Juneteenth a national holiday. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Residents wishing to observe Juneteenth this year have several options in the Fort Worth area.

Greg Ellis, former Dallas Cowboy defensive end, co-wrote and produced a play which will be shown Tuesday and be performed for one night only in Fort Worth at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The box office for “Juneteenth: The Stage Play” opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a VIP reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. The play is scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m.

A portion of the play’s proceeds will support Opal Lee’s efforts to have the day observed as a national holiday. Lee, often called the mother of Juneteenth in Fort Worth, engaged in a symbolic walk to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to highlight the need for a national day of observance that would recognize the importance of Juneteenth.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston and on June 19, 1865, announced that “all slaves are free,” more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

On Monday, Lee, 92, was inducted into the Fort Worth school district’s wall of fame. Lee is the chair of Juneteenth Fort Worth, a founding member of the Community Food Bank, a co-founder of Citizens Concerned with Human Dignity and a board member of Habitat for Humanity and Unity Unlimited.

“The play gives people a visual about the Juneteenth story,” Lee’s granddaughter, Dione Simms said. “Young people ask why are we celebrating becoming free two and a half years late. Slaves had already gotten word they were free. Slaves weren’t dumb; they were smart. There were discussions among slaves about what to do with the information. They knew they were free, but there still existed the possibility that running away could put their lives at risk, possibly killed.”

Discount tickets can be purchased at the box office by saying “Juneteenth Fort Worth discount,” Simms said.

Other events include:

▪ “Juneteenth Northeast: A Celebration of Arts and Letters” will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and continue with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Tarrant County College Northeast Campus, 828 W. Harwood Road, Hurst. The campus will present music, dance and theater performances and award scholarships to winners of a visual art contest. Attendees are invited to wear African cultural attire. Also, books, materials and a digital slideshow related to the holiday will be displayed at the J. Ardis Bell Library on the Northeast Campus in June.

▪ A Juneteenth feast and celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Walsh Library at the Tarrant County College located at 4801 Marine Creek Parkway. The library will also display Juneteenth books and information. Visitors can learn about the history and significance of Juneteenth from June 13 until June 27.

▪ The Juneteenth story telling celebration at the Tarrant County College Southeast Campus located at 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington, is planned for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday. The event will include storytellers and musicians as well as activities centered on African American cowboys and their role in Texas history. Attendees will also enjoy “Potluck Republic,” an exhibit on the history of Texas cuisine. In addition, the campus will have a Juneteenth display through Thursday that will cover the African American experience before and after June 1865.

▪ The City of Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the north plaza of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Festivities will include a presentation about the history of the Juneteenth flag, and the program, “Styles Through the Years…Expressions of Freedom” which will chronicle the history and evolution of African American hair and headwear with an outdoor style-show program.

▪ Local historian Gayle Hanson will give a special presentation about Juneteenth, called “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom,” which will provide context on reasons why it’s celebrated and how the holiday has evolved over the years. This presentation is free and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Tandy Lecture Hall of the Fort Worth Public Library’s Central Branch, 500 W. Third St.

▪ A few Fort Worth community centers will be hosting Juneteenth festivities, and residents throughout the city are welcome to attend. Contact each center for specific information about their event.

▪ North Texas author Donald J. Norman-Cox will present “Juneteenth 101: Myths and Forgotten Facts” from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Café at the Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus, 300 Trinity Campus Circle, that will explore the history and impact of Juneteenth.