Fort Worth
Robber jumped through McDonald’s drive through window, stole cash register, police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12
An armed robber jumped through a McDonald’s drive through window Monday moring and stole a cash register, police said.
The holdup was captured by the fast-food restaurant’s surveillance cameras, but no one has been arrested, yet.
The robbery occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s, 3901 Airport Freeway.
The armed robber made his way through the drive through window, grabbed the cash register and jumped back out, police said.
The suspect and accomplice fled in a purple or black Nissan SUV.
No injuries were reported.
Comments