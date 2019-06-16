Storms that rolled through Tarrant County darkened Father’s Day celebrations for many

Storm raises the roof near downtown Fort Worth A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm.

This Sunday a line of thunderstorms that passed through the North Texas region caused the majority of power outages in Tarrant County instead of Dallas County, according to authorities.

About 4:20 p.m. an estimated 95,000 customers systemwide reported that their power was out and more than 50,000 of those customers were living in Tarrant County, according to the Oncor outage map.

Winds clocked at speeds of more than 65 mph were the cause, said Jen Myers, Oncor spokeswoman.

Last weekend, on June 9, about 5,000 Tarrant County customers reported power disruptions while an estimated 300,000 Dallas County residents were without power.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crews were already working to restore power at 4:45 p.m. while outage reports were still coming in, Myers said. An estimate of when power might be restored to customers was unavailable Sunday evening.

“We had multiple reports of power lines being down and roof damage, mainly in the area east on Interstate 35 around Heritage Trace and Golden Triangle,” said Carlos Gomez, Fort Worth emergency management officer.

However, damage to residences was not considered catastrophic, Gomez said. Several trees were reported downed by high winds in north Fort Worth along Interstate Loop 820 stretching from Lake Worth to Keller, Gomez said.

Severe thunderstorms packing winds in excess of 60 mph rolled into Tarrant County about 3:30 p.m. and by 5 p.m., most had left the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Sheets of rain in #ColleyvilleTx on Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/PA3QlkBWde — domingo ramirez jr. (@mingoramirezjr) June 16, 2019

But a severe thunderstorm watch remained in place for Tarrant County until 8 p.m. as the chance for a stray shower cannot be ruled out, weather service forecasters said.





Prior to the arrival of the storms, weather service forecasters predicted that North Texans could see wind gusts as high as 75 mph and hail possibly up to 3 inches in diameter.

But there were no reports of any injuries due to these storms. On June 9, strong winds in Dallas caused a crane to collapse into an apartment complex. One person died and six others were injured.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.