Tarrant County, North Texas, under severe thunderstorm watch for much of day Sunday

PSA: Turn around don’t drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Tarrant County and surrounding areas for much of Sunday.

The main threats to your Father’s Day celebrations are high winds, large hail and torrential rains in some areas which could lead to localized flooding, according to Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Some areas that saw significant rainfall earlier in the day are particularly at risk for flooding due to ground saturation, Stalley said.

The thunderstorm watch is expected to expire at 8 p.m. as storms taper off, drift south and night falls, weather service forecasters predicted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Areas east of the Fort Worth-Dallas area are expected to see fewer storms and storms that are not as severe because of the storms they experienced earlier in the day, Stalley said.

The storm set-up is pretty typical for this time of year, Stalley said. It’s warm and humid out and these developing storms have plenty of energy to draw from, Stalley said. The storms are coming out of the west and they are expected to grow in intensity and coverage throughout the day and into the evening, Stalley said.

“Within the Metroplex we’ve recovered pretty well from this morning’s rainfall and temperatures are warming, putting us at risk for strong storms this afternoon, evening and tonight,” Stalley said.





The tornado risk is low, but north Texans could see wind gusts as high as 75 mph and hail possibly up to three inches in diameter, according to weather service predictions. Around 1:40 p.m. a line of strong thunderstorms was moving east from Graham toward Mineral Wells and Decatur, Stalley said.

“We’re not expecting anything really widespread like we saw last weekend,” Stalley said. “Father’s Day could be interrupted this afternoon. Just keep an eye out. This does not mean plans need to be canceled or totally ruined. Just have a way close-by to keep up with the weather.”

About 2 p.m. July 9, strong winds in Dallas caused a crane to collapse into an apartment complex. One person died and six others were injured.

The storms this past weekend also caused power outages for thousands in the Metroplex. About 5,000 people did not have power in the Fort Worth area at 5 p.m., and about 300,000 people were without power in the Dallas area, according to Oncor’s outage map.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives