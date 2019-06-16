Fort Worth police arrest suspect accused of shooting a man in the head after a fight

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A man accused of walking up to another man, pointing a gun at his head and then pulling the trigger was in jail Sunday facing a murder charge.

Bond for Trenton Spears, 18, was set at $100,000 on the murder charge, according to the Tarrant County jail log.

Spears also faces possession of marijuana and an unlawfully carrying a weapon charges, with bonds totaling $2,300 on those two charges, the jail log showed.

Trenton was arrested Friday after officers with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force got a tip he was in the area around the 2200 block of East Berry Street.

Members of the task force looked for Trenton about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday but did not find him, police said. Fugitive Task Force officers returned to the Berry Street area Friday, saw him and arrested him, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim, Thomas Thompson, 22, was shot Jan. 30 while he was in the 3500 block of Park Lake Drive near McCart Avenue, police said.

A witness to the shooting said Thompson was walking along Park Lake Drive toward McCart when a second man walked up to him and shot him in the head.

The shooter then walked across the turf bridge along the river toward Red Rock Apartments, the witness said.





Thompson was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died from his injures at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 31, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Homicide detectives determined that several people at Park Lake Drive were involved in a fight. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Thompson, according to police.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.