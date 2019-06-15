Football tournament raises $6K for family of fallen Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull

Garret Hull Blue Bowl raises $6,000 for family of fallen officer The event featured speeches by local politicians, a flag football tournament, a fun zone and a helicopter flyover. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The event featured speeches by local politicians, a flag football tournament, a fun zone and a helicopter flyover.

Area law enforcement, businesses and community members helped raise more than $16,000 for the Robert L. Zore Foundation and the family of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull with a football tournament Saturday.

Hull was killed last year while apprehending robbery suspects in south Fort Worth. He was the 58th officer to be killed in the line of duty in Fort Worth.

The Robert L. Zore Foundation, named after a fallen officer and father of the organization’s founder, hosted the event to raise money for both the Hull family and a scholarship in Hull’s name. The organization has similar events in the works in Oklahoma and California.

The tournament raised $6,000 for the family, and organizer Michael Randall said the family may continue to receive donations after the event. The remainder of the money raised will go toward expenses for the tournament and the scholarship, though a figure for the scholarship amount was not immediately available.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Fort Worth’s interim police chief, Ed Kraus, all recognized Hull and his family during the tournament’s opening ceremony.

“Everybody talked about how strong he was physically, emotionally,” Kraus said of Hull. “But I saw that strength in his family, his parents there at the hospital. The night of the candlelight vigil where are officers were broken and crying, and not knowing what to do, and Sabrina (Hull, Garret Hull’s wife), the rock, is hugging them and comforting them during her trying time. It was amazing to watch.”

The tournament comes the morning after a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died of a pulmonary embolism while on duty.

“This is a way for us to not only help us get over that loss but to come together,” Tarrant County Sheriff’s Officer Tylor West said before he and his team took the field in the tournament. “Nothing can keep us down. We want everyone to know that while these type of things are fun, they’re to show our support, show our love.”