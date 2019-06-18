Tarrant County officials extend controversial immigration enforcement program

Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn discusses his plan to have jail deputies identify illegal immigrants when booked into jail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn discusses his plan to have jail deputies identify illegal immigrants when booked into jail.

Tarrant County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a plan to stay in a federal program that lets sheriffs deputies work as ICE agents.

After more than 2 1/2 hours of public comment, commissioners on a 3-2 vote decided to extend for one year a contract known as 287 (g). This refers to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officers and “perform immigration law enforcement functions.”

“I know that fear exists, ... for that, I am very, very sorry,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said before the vote. “I wish Congress would get off the dime and get (an immigration policy) taken care of.”

He and Commissioners Gary Fickes and J.D. Johnson voted to extend the contract. Commissioners Roy Charles Brooks and Devan Allen opposed the extension.

“I think we have created a monster that runs amok in our community, generating fear, mistrust and adds no value when it comes to public safety,” Brooks said, adding that the community can’t financially or morally afford the extension.

Right after the vote, more than a dozen people stood up — loudly chanting “Ain’t no power like the power of the people because the power of the people don’t stop” — and walked out of the meeting.

President Donald Trump — who on Tuesday said millions of people illegally living in the country will be deported starting next week — pushed for more of these agreements between law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017 through an executive order. The order was perceived by Trump supporters as a delivery of his campaign promise to focus on illegal immigration.





In 2017, newly elected Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn agreed to have 12 deputies trained to act as local ICE agents under the federal program known as 287 (g).

Now, the clock expires nationwide on this and other 287(g) agreements on June 30, which prompted Tarrant County Commissioners to vote this month to extend the contract. Communities across the state are voting on whether to extend the agreements as well.

At one point Tuesday, before commissioners voted, there was a heated outburst in the crowd.

Republican Marie Howard — who was wearing a red football jersey emblazoned with Trump’s name and the number 45 on the back — had just spoken to commissioners, encouraging support for this program, when she stopped and asked what someone said to her.







“Someone over here just called me a b----,” she said.













Sheriff deputies escorted out immigrant ally, Mindia Whittier, after she made a hand gesture.







“I disagreed with what she was saying,” Whittier said. “They said they wanted us not to be disruptive so I was making a silent gesture that I didn’t feel was disruptive. The police told me I had to leave.”







Asked if she regretted making the gesture, she said: “No I don’t regret it. ...They interpret my gesture as offensive and I interpret the woman wearing a Trump shirt as offensive.”

287(g)

Tuesday’s vote comes after a highly emotional hours-long meeting last week.

Supporters say this makes Tarrant County — home to more than 2 million people, including about 16 percent who are foreign born — safer. Opponents believe migrants are scared they will be targeted through this program and deported for something as small as a traffic ticket.

Waybourn told the crowd Tuesday that sheriffs deputies are not racially profiling or conducting raids for ICE.

“This is something that happens inside the jail,” he said.

State lawmakers on both sides of the issue sent letters to the commissioners court. Republicans urged the continuation of the program; Democrats urged the cancellation of it.

Emotions ran high again on Tuesday.

Even though many speakers urged commissioners to not let the vote be partisan, many comments did fall along party lines. At least one person in the crowd wore a red “Make America Great Again” baseball hat

Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Darl Easton said he supports the extension and would like to see the county extend the program for three to four years, not just one.

He said people here illegally “first violated our laws coming into the country and then they violated the U.S. laws while they were here. ... I believe this is an adequate program and it’s not racist.”

Former state Rep. Lon Burnam, D-Fort Worth, said many people in communities across the county are afraid of police and law enforcers.

“There’s no doubt in my mind (this program) is racist,” he said. “We feel less safe in our community because of things like this and the things we heard today.”

At what cost

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, the issue fueled debate and discussion on social media. One area of discussion was the cost to local taxpayers.

Francisco Hernandez, a Fort Worth attorney who practices immigration law, explained on Facebook. He said that once a person gets an immigration hold, “the person IS NOT picked up by immigration or allowed to bond out. Instead, the person will remain in jail until the matter is disposed or a lawyer is able to remove the immigration hold. The problem here is that the County pays all the costs of incarceration while the ICE hold is in place.”

Last week, Waybourn told the commissioners court that detainees with ICE holds are not staying in the jail past 48 hours, but questions remained among elected officials and the community about who is held, for how long and how much it costs local taxpayers.

Waybourn said most of the cost for 287 (g) falls on the federal government.

ICE in Tarrant County

The program is not new, but it became a piece of the nation’s immigration debate with Trump’s 2016 election. The program has existed for several decades. It has come under fire by immigration allies, who describe it as discriminatory because it opens the door to racial profiling.

The program has been practiced under Republican and Democratic administrations. Through the years, it has been criticized by people in both parties.

“...That 287G was actually part of Bill Clinton’s 1996 immigration reform,” Hernandez said. “The 1996 reform separated thousands of families so the blame is on both parties.”

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department is one of 80 law enforcement agencies in 21 states participating in this program — and one of 25 sheriff’s departments in Texas, according to a list updated through May from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Tarrant County, the undocumented population is estimated to be about 109,000, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The institute is a non-partisan uses research to develop policy.