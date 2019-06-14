Can civilian review improve trust in Fort Worth police?

Police chief releases body camera footage from fatal shooting The Fort Worth Police Department released the body camera footage from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton on June 9, 2019. Community leaders react to what the video showed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Worth Police Department released the body camera footage from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton on June 9, 2019. Community leaders react to what the video showed.

The next time a Fort Worth Police officer pulls the trigger, a greater level of civilian scrutiny might be involved in determining if the shooting was justified.

A civilian monitor will track investigations into officer involved shootings and a civilian board will provide a bridge between the residents and City Hall. Those are recommendations from the city manager and a special task force, but how they would operate has not been set in stone, and the City Council will have the final say.

Proponents say both would increase public trust in the police department.

“We’d have confidence that if there is any funny business going on, it’ll be flagged and addressed,” said Pamela Young, an orgianizer with United Fort Worth, the grassroots coalition that has pushed for greater citizen participation in policing. “That’s your accountability piece and your transparency piece.”

The concept of a civil board and monitor bubbled up in December when the council accepted recommendations from the Race and Culture Task Force, and City Manager David Cooke earlier this year told council members he wanted the city to adopt both.

But calls for greater oversight into police actions heated up after police were involved in four shootings since June 1. The shooting of JaQuavion Slaton, 20, on Sunday sparked emotional criticism from those who said the officers’ actions were excessive. Slaton was shot multiple times by three officers while inside a truck. Police have said he raised a handgun and a medical examiners report shows a bullet from that gun struck his head.

When an officer is involved in a shooting, the Major Case Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit investigate. Those findings are sent to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for grand jury review.





That’s the norm for mid- to large-size departments, said Johnny Nhan, an associate professor of criminal justice at TCU. Internal affairs investigators are usually segregated from the from the rest of the police department and don’t make determinations. Instead they simply gather information to pass on to either the chief or district attorney.

Under the recommendations from Cooke and the task force, a civilian monitor would track the internal investigation and make reports to him and the police chief. Cooke plans to include the salary for this position in the the 2020 budget.

“The intent is that this monitor is the third party,” Cooke said. “Someone who is outside the department but understands how they function and can look at it from an independent standpoint.”





United Fort Worth has pushed for the review board to have subpena power to compel officers to testify and provide information, though legal precedent for that is unclear.





Under the plan, the board’s role would be to review reports from the monitor, make recommendation on policy and discipline, and listen to concerned residents.

“We always want the community to be at the table,” said Young, the United Fort Worth organizer.

The council has been lukewarm to the review board.

In discussions, Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray has said she wants more information about the structure of the board and its powers. Councilman Brian Byrd has suggested starting with just the monitor and assessing if the board is needed.

Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, who represents the Stop Six neighborhood where Slaton was killed, said public trust will depend on how the board is constructed. She wants each council member to appoint a member to ensure their districts are represented, she said.

Her larger concern was the spread of misinformation. Immediately after the shooting Sunday a rumor police had shot an unarmed teenager “spread like wildfire” and stoke fear in the neighborhood.





“I’m not sure a board or anything could handle that,” she said.

Nhan, the TCU associate professor, said review boards require a delicate balance.

In some cases the increased oversight negatively affects officers’ morale and causes some to avoid taking actions for fear of retribution, he said.

On the other hand, departments have historically been seen as poor at investigating themselves and review boards create a sense of greater transparency.

Richard Vazquez, a Stop Six leader, said he supports a civilian board, but he’s not sure if it would increase trust. The board should be fair to both the community and police, he said, a balance that may be tough to find in a city where people are deeply invested.

“A lot of people have been treated unfairly, but there are people who portray officers in a way that makes them look bad,” he said.

Vazquez thought a quicker way to gain trust was simply by hiring people who live in the community as patrol officers for their neighborhoods.

“Nobody knows what happens in a community like people who live there,” he said. “When people see someone from the community stepping up, cleaning up, that says a lot.”