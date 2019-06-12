Fort Worth
Man shot by masked carjacker in south Fort Worth neighborhood, police say
A man was wounded early Wednesday by a masked carjacker who fired at least one shot at the victim in a residential neighborhood, police said.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not available.
Police continued on Wednesday to search for the suspect and the stolen vehicle.
Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Roddy Drive.
Police learned that the victim and a woman were outside of a home when they were approached by the masked and armed carjacker.
The carjacker demanded the victim’s car keys, police said.
At some point, the suspect opened fire on the victim.
The suspect grabbed the keys, got into the vehicle and drove off, police said.
