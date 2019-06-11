Fort Worth
North Carolina man drowns in accident in North Texas pool, officials say
A North Carolina man died from drowning early Sunday in a Tarrant County pool, according to authorities on Tuesday.
The man was identified as Trent A. Carriker, 25, of Charlotte, N.C., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He was pronounced dead at 1:35 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital.
His death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 12,000 block of Lakeshore Court North in unincorporated Tarrant County.
“It does not appear that there is any foul play,” said David McClelland, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, in a Tuesday email.
Deputies did not provide any other details.
