Fort Worth police searching for tutoring center burglary suspect

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 30 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Fort Worth police are asking the public for assistance finding a man suspected of stealing $100 in cash and a company credit card from Explore Horizons tutoring center.

The thefts occurred at around 3 p.m. on May 25, when the tutoring center in the 3000 block of Sage Trail was burglarized, police said in a press release on Tuesday. The stolen credit card was reportedly used the next day at multiple locations in the Highland Village shops.

The suspect is possibly mute, police said, as he writes down requests or presents cards for each credit card use. An Explore Horizons employee told officers the suspect had been seen in the Alliance Town shopping center using a pre-written card to ask for money, police said.

The suspect, as shown in security photos provided by police, is heavy set with short hair, dark framed glasses and a bag slung around his shoulder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police didn’t say why the release came out weeks after the alleged burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 817-392-3187.