Officials identify woman who drowned at Eagle Mountain Lake after sailboat overturned

Officials have identified a woman who drowned in Eagle Mountain Lake on Sunday after a sailboat flipped over. Her body was found Sunday afternoon.

A woman who went missing after her group’s sailboat flipped over on Eagle Mountain Lake has been identified as Dianna G. Birge of Fort Worth, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Birge, 55, drowned in the lake and her death was an accident, according to a medical examiner’s ruling. She was pronounced dead at 3:58 p.m. Sunday.

She had been riding in a sailboat with three other people in the lake when she went overboard during a thunderstorm, according to a Tarrant Regional Water District news release. The lake is just a few miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The sailboat operator was able to gain control of the vessel, and began searching for her when strong winds again pushed the sailboat into shallow water, according to the news release.

Search crews with TRWD and Azle looked for the woman for about two hours before she was discovered on the southwest side of the lake.

