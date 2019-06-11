Pedestrian killed in early morning MLK Freeway collision

A pedestrian trying to cross the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway died early Tuesday morning after several vehicles struck the person, according to Fort Worth police.

The individual, who was not identified by police, was struck by one vehicle near Miller Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., police said. The person was then ran over up to five times by vehicles on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said, and there were no charges.

This marks at least the fourth local fatal pedestrian accident in less than a week.

Three people, including a father and daughter, were killed on Interstate-20 in Arlington Thursday night after a suspected intoxicated driver struck them and their vehicles on the shoulder.

Grand Prairie Officer Albert “A.J. Castaneda was killed on the President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning when he was hit by a car as he stood outside of patrol vehicle running radar.

Another person died in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning trying to cross North Highway 360.