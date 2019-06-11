Fort Worth
Flag football tournament to raise money for fallen Fort Worth officer’s family
The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl in Fort Worth
The Robert L. Zore Fallen Officers Foundation will host a flag football tournament Saturday to raise money and honor Garrett Hull, the Fort Worth police officer shot and killed while pursuing two robbery suspects last September.
The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl, the first of what organizers hope will be an annual event, will raise money for Hull’s family and a scholarship in his name, and organizers are asking for the community’s help.
Money is raised through the $50 per individual or $800 per team entry fee, but the community is invited to come watch the games and participate in other family-friendly activities for free. Teams can register through June 13. Businesses, church groups, friends and community organizations are encouraged to register together.
Michael Randall, one of the event’s organizers, said they currently have 20 teams registered to play with a goal of signing up 10 more.
Politicians representing Fort Worth and Texas are expected to be present as well as current and former NFL players.
The games will be eight versus eight on the field starting at 9 a.m. after the opening ceremonies:
- 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. — Team registration, breakfast provided by Chick-fil-A and warmups
- 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. — Everyone takes their seats
- 8:05 a.m. — Prayer and speech by The Fallen Officers founder Rosemary Zore
- 8:10 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. — Politicians, law enforcement and community leaders offer support for Law Enforcement and speak about Hull
- 8:25 a.m. Zore and Randall recognize the Hull family and present them with a check, followed by the performance of the Star Spangled Banner
- 8:30 a.m. — Flyover by Fort Worth helicopters
- 9 a.m. First kickoff
