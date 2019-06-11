Flag football tournament to raise money for fallen Fort Worth officer’s family

The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl in Fort Worth The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl in Fort Worth in Farrington Field will honor police officer killed in the line of duty in North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl in Fort Worth in Farrington Field will honor police officer killed in the line of duty in North Texas.

The Robert L. Zore Fallen Officers Foundation will host a flag football tournament Saturday to raise money and honor Garrett Hull, the Fort Worth police officer shot and killed while pursuing two robbery suspects last September.

The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl, the first of what organizers hope will be an annual event, will raise money for Hull’s family and a scholarship in his name, and organizers are asking for the community’s help.

Money is raised through the $50 per individual or $800 per team entry fee, but the community is invited to come watch the games and participate in other family-friendly activities for free. Teams can register through June 13. Businesses, church groups, friends and community organizations are encouraged to register together.

Michael Randall, one of the event’s organizers, said they currently have 20 teams registered to play with a goal of signing up 10 more.

Politicians representing Fort Worth and Texas are expected to be present as well as current and former NFL players.

The games will be eight versus eight on the field starting at 9 a.m. after the opening ceremonies: