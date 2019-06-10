Search is on for armed, dangerous man walking around in Fort Worth hospital district

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 30 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A search was on Monday for a man who police said was armed and dangerous and walking away from a Fort Worth hospital.

He left Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, 1400 8th Ave., possibly armed with a weapon, police said.

The man, who authorities did not identify, was last seen walking west on Mistletoe Boulevard from 8th Avenue.

Officials said police were called after a report of a man with a weapon at the hospital.

“The individual is no longer suspected to be on campus,” according to a statement released by hospital officials. “Out of an abundance of caution, the medical center was temporarily operating at a heightened level of security and all visitors were being stopped at entry points in support of the Fort Worth Police Department’s investigation.”

The medical center remains open.

The man was last seen wearing the clothes in a photograph released by police.

Police asked anyone who sees the man to not approach him, but call 911.

Several patrol units were in the area.