Fort Worth
Branch & Bird open after damaged fire sprinkler floods patio of downtown restaurant
Damaged sprinkler head gushes water at downtown Frost Bank Tower
The Branch & Bird restaurant in downtown Fort Worth is open Monday after a damaged fire sprinkler head doused the eatery’s patio seating in water Sunday afternoon. The Fort Worth Fire Department believes heavy winds during Sunday’s storms caused damage to the sprinkler.
Firefighters originally responded to a call about water or flooding on the 12th floor of the Frost Bank Tower, at 640 Taylor St. When investigators arrived to look into the call, they couldn’t tell if they were seeing water, steam or smoke from their vantage point, Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Drivdahl said. There was no fire.
The fire department sent firefighter crews to the scene, but only had to disable water to the specific sprinkler head.
While the restaurant is open, part of the patio has been closed. There is no estimate on damage at this time.
Branch & Bird did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments