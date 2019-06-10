Body of woman found in Eagle Mountain Lake after sailboat flips over, officials say

The body of a woman was found in Eagle Moutain Lake Sunday after her group’s sailboard flipped over because of severe storms in North Texas.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities as of Monday.

An official cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy by officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The woman had been riding in a sailboat with three other people in the lake when she went overboard, according to a Tarrant Regional Water District news release. The lake is just a few miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The sailboat operator was able to gain control of the vessel, and began searching for her when strong winds again pushed the sailboat into shallow water, according to the news release.

Search crews with TRWD and Azle people searched for the woman for about two hours before she was discovered on the southwest side of the lake.

She was found about 100 yards from where she was last seen, according to the news release.

