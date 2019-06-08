Power outage limits selection at Fort Worth grocery store; fresh food to return Sunday

Five things you should know about H-E-B In spring 2019 H-E-B will open a new store in Hudson Oaks. Currently the chain has no stores in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are some things you might not know about H-E-B. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In spring 2019 H-E-B will open a new store in Hudson Oaks. Currently the chain has no stores in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are some things you might not know about H-E-B.

A power outage in west Fort Worth on Saturday morning limited the selection of fresh food at a major city grocery store.

A widespread outage occurred in the area of Central Market, at Interstate 30 and Hulen Street. The store was open Saturday with limited supplies, a spokeswoman for H-E-B, the store’s parent company, said.

“We anticipate repairs overnight will bring us back up and running,” Mabrie Jackson said.

Central Market will resume the production of fresh foods on Sunday morning, Jackson said.