Fort Worth hiker missing in Arkansas found safely

Joshua McClatchy, 38, of Fort Worth became lost June 1, 2019, near Mena, Arkansas. WFAA

A Fort Worth man who had been missing in Arkansas since June 1 after becoming lost on a hiking trail was found safely late Friday night, the Polk County sheriff confirmed to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV.

Joshua McClatchy, 38, had texted his mother at about 5 p.m. on June 1 that he had become lost. An effort to locate McClatchy began, and WFAA-TV reported that on Friday night search and rescue teams scouring the mountainous Caney Creek Wilderness area in western Arkansas found him when they spotted his flashlight.

He was transported to Mena Regional Health System, in good condition but dehydrated, according to ABC News. His family reportedly joined him there.

Friday marked the seventh day authorities were searching for McClatchy, who was on what’s called the Buckeye trail. His trip was in part timed to his birthday on Sunday.

The Fort Worth waiter had told his mother in his June 1 text to send help, but noted he was calm, according to his sister, Miranda Balduf. McClatchy’s roommate shared with his relatives a checklist for the hike he had prepared, which authorities used to determine what supplies he might have had with him on the trail.

They compared what was inside his car, left behind at the trailhead, to the items on the list.

McClatchy grew up in Fort Worth and moved to Arlington when he was in sixth grade. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

He lives in Fort Worth and works as a waiter at Uncle Buck’s Brewery & Steakhouse in Grapevine.