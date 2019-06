A fire destroyed a home early Friday in unincorporated Tarrant County near Benbrook Lake.

Area firefighters were called to the scene about 4 a.m. in the 5800 block of Bear Creek Drive E.

The home was in unincorporated Tarrant County.

A mother and her son lived in the home, according to news reports.

Officials continued on Friday to search for a cause of the blaze.

