Fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald files whistleblower lawsuit against city

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald fired by city manager The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C.

Fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city, alleging that a confrontation in Washington, D.C., was orchestrated by union presidents and also criticizing the mayor’s costly five-person security team.

The lawsuit, filed late Thursday afternoon in Dallas County, alleges that the city fired Fitzgerald in retaliation for reporting to officials, including the FBI, that the city was not in compliance with federal regulations.

The lawsuit alleges Fitzgerald was called into a meeting with City Manager David Cooke just two hours before he was to meet with the FBI to provide documentation to support his whistleblower report.





In that meeting with Cooke, Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa and an Human Resources representative, the lawsuit states, Fitzgerald was given two options.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first was to take a lump sum payment in exchange for agreeing not to sue the city or provide any support to others suing the city for whistleblower violations.

“If he refused the cash-for-silence offer, Chapa said that Dr. Fitzgerald would be terminated ‘with cause’ and the City would ‘tie him up in litigation for six years,’” the lawsuit alleges.

Fitzgerald chose the latter. He is seeking more than $1 million, to be reinstated with back pay or given “front pay” in lieu of reinstatement.

The lawsuit was not available online Friday through Dallas civil courts records because of a power outage and subsequent hardware failure. An advanced copy, however, was provided to the Star-Telegram by Fitzgerald’s Dallas attorney, Stephen Kennedy.

City officials did not immediately respond to allegations made in the lawsuit.





Because of the chief’s firing, Fitzgerald was not able to make his meeting with the FBI.





The lawsuit states, however, the federal agency later received evidence supporting Fitzgerald’s whistleblower report and is investigating. It also says the state is investigating the alleged Criminal Justice Information System violations and recent destruction of evidence claims.

An ‘unfounded’ termination

Fitzgerald’s attorney is also representing two fired IT employees in their whistleblower lawsuits against the city.

Similar to the two IT employees’ claims, Fitzgerald alleges he was fired by the city because he was investigating and had reported ongoing violations of federal regulations governing access to the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information System — a federally maintained centralized database that law enforcement agencies use to share data and information.

The lawsuit claims Kevin Gunn, the acting chief financial officer for the city, and Roger Wright, the acting chief technology officer, had misled Fitzgerald, the city and the Texas Department of Public Safety when they claimed the city had resolved all pending CJIS compliance issues.

It also claims city officials intentionally destroyed documents required to be maintained for public access.

The city has previously denied those allegations in response to the previously filed whistleblower lawsuits and insisted it is in compliance with all federal regulations.

The lawsuit also attacks the city’s reasons for firing Fitzgerald, as laid out in his termination letter written by Chapa and shared with the media, as “either fabricated or irrelevant to his employment.”

In the memo, Chapa references Fitzgerald’s “increasing lack of good judgment.”





“You have a track record of making decisions that are more focused on your best interest inside of the best interests of the city, the organization or department as a whole,” the memo states.

It noted a recent encounter between Fitzgerald and Todd Harrison, president of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, during a National Police Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The confrontation, described by some witnesses to the Star-Telegram as ”heated,” was prompted by a news release announcing that the state union was kicking Fitzgerald out.

“You chose to address a personal matter at a national event where the focus should have been on our fallen officers and the officers being honored for their heroism,” Chapa wrote.

In the lawsuit, Fitzgerald alleges he was, in part, kicked out of the state union because of his strained relationship with Terry Daffron, a state union attorney who frequently represents disciplined Fort Worth officers in their appeals. He said his removal came after he told Caroline Gilmore, a vice president of the local and state union, that he intended to file an ethics violation complaint against Daffron.

He alleges Harrison, Gilmore, and Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, orchestrated the encounter in D.C. to “publicly dress down” Fitzgerald for threatening to report Daffron to the Bar Association.

The lawsuit includes statements from three witnesses — a Tarrant County Sheriff’s chaplain, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department and the Boston police commissioner — who reported seeing nothing unprofessional or heated during the encounter.

“When I learned that Mr. Harrison had accused Chief Fitzgerald of inappropriate behavior that evening on the stage, I told Chief Fitzgerald that I didn’t observe any inappropriate behavior and did not observe any sort of confrontation or behavior out of the ordinary,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross wrote.

Other allegations made in the lawsuit against the city include:

▪ That the city falsely claimed, and Mayor Betsy Price even announced, that Fitzgerald had publicly accepted the chief’s position with Baltimore when he had not.

▪ That the city wrongfully used a memo Fitzgerald had emailed to himself accusing the city of racial discrimination as a basis for his termination. Chapa’s termination memo accused Fitzgerald of refusing to move forward with investigations to address his discrimination allegations but the lawsuit states Fitzgerald will be filing an EEOC complaint against the city.

▪ That the city “manufactured” and backdated two performance evaluations for Fitzgerald.

The lawsuit includes a December 2018 email exchange between Fitzgerald and HR Director Brian Dickerson in which Fitzgerald questioned the sudden appearance of the evaluations, dated from November 2017 and February 2018.

“So are these ‘special evaluations.’ Open records requests were made for my personnel files, and satisfied,” Fitzgerald wrote, noting it was very strange that he was now being asked to sign a 2017 and February 2018 evaluation.

He asked Dickerson, “Do you not agree?”

“No comment — doing my job,” Dickerson responded.





▪ That the city claimed Fitzgerald failed to manage the police department budget but yet refused proposals he had made to reduce the budget. That included a proposed reduction in Price’s $800,000 five-officer security detail.

“The Mayor’s security detail exceeds that of many celebrities and rock stars,” the lawsuit states. “Yet when Dr. Fitzgerald asked that the Mayor’s five-cop (plus) security detail be reduced so that the officers could be reassigned for other purposes, thereby eliminating the need to add Police Officers, the City refused and instead removed Dr. Fitzgerald’s single-person part-time security detail.”