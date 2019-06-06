Remember that 18-story apartment building for downtown? It’s not happening after all

Beto O’Rourke speaks in downtown Fort Worth Beto O’Rourke speaks in downtown Fort Worth Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beto O’Rourke speaks in downtown Fort Worth

For those who were looking forward to a changing Fort Worth skyline, you might be disappointed.

Transwestern Development Company decided to remove the tower from the proposed apartment building at 1000 W. Weatherford St. Instead the new plans have removed the tower from the five-story mid-rise building.

Mark Culwell, the managing director of multi-family development for Transwestern, said the decision to remove the high-rise aspect of the project was an economic one.

“It would be the first rental high-rise essentially in Fort Worth other than moderate income historic building conversion, so we couldn’t get anybody comfortable with the rents you needed to get,” Culwell said.

This plan also eliminates the possibility of adding a tower in the future.

This project was one of several high-rise apartments planned for downtown. The Worth, a proposed 24-story condominium tower, will be going in near the Transwestern project. Another 26-story apartment building is planned for 901 Commerce St.