Angry son of slain business owner opened fire on murder suspect, Fort Worth police say

James Wilson Jr. searched Wednesday evening for the man accused of killing his 74-year-old father, police said..

Wilson found the murder suspect, who is his cousin, in the 2800 block of Burchill Road, and opened fire, according to a warrant.

But Wilson missed and within minutes police, who had been conducting surveillance of the residence, arrested both men.

Murder suspect Martin Charles Wilson was taken into custody after also being fired upon by an officer who believed he was holding a gun while running toward police, according to a police news release. Police later determined the object Martin Wilson was holding was a cellphone.

Martin Wilson was not injured by the gunfire.

Martin Wilson had been on the run for several days before his arrest Wednesday evening.

”He killed the only person who was trying to help him,” James Wilson Jr. told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday morning, after his father was fatally shot on Monday.

The arrest warrant for James Wilson Jr. , released by police Thursday afternoon, gave this account of what happened Wednesday evening:

Wilson Jr. and Daniel Gray were driving around in Wilson Jr.’s truck, searching for Martin Wilson.

Wilson Jr. was “very angry and distraught” over the murder of his father, according to the warrant.

Wilson Jr. drove to a home on Burchill Road where he believed Martin Wilson had lived before. Officers with the fugitive unit also were on scene on surveillance for the suspect.

When he drove up, Wilson Jr. saw Martin Wilson standing in the front yard. He grabbed a handgun and fired several shots.

At about that same time, officers also were approaching Martin Wilson.

Wilson Jr. drove into the path of the officers, firing at Martin Wilson. At that point, officers took Wilson Jr. and Gray into custody. Gray is accused of trying to hide the handgun under a seat after the shooting.

While officers were arresting Gray and Wilson Jr., Martin Wilson ran to the backyard where he encountered other officers.

Martin Wilson ran toward them and, believing they were the people shooting at him, he held his cellphone like a weapon to deceive the person he saw shooting at him.

An officer who thought Martin Wilson had a gun shot at the suspect.

No officers or suspects were injured in the shooting.

The officer who fired his weapon has been with the department nine years and was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Police officials did not identify the officer.

Martin Wilson had been wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of James Wilson Sr. on Monday outside of James Welding shop in the 2500 block of East Maddox Avenue, police said.

According to family members and friends, Martin Wilson was James Wilson Sr.’s nephew, and his uncle had given him a place to stay in his welding shop so he wouldn’t be homeless.





James Wilson Sr.’s son, James Wilson Jr., said his father was about to evict Martin Wilson from the welding shop, which led to Martin killing James Sr.

Martin Wilson was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, facing a murder charge.

James Wilson Jr. was in the same jail Thursday and he’s expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gray, who faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence, also was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday.