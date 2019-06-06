Fort Worth
Possible explosive device found in car, area in east Fort Worth evacuated, fire officials say
Arson investigators and bomb technicians were responding Thursday afternoon to a report of a device found in the trunk of a car, a fire official said.
Police and firefighters received the call shortly after 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Anderson Boulevard.
Fire officials have evacuated the area, in east Fort Worth.
Fire officials have called it only “a device,” but a police call log indicated there were possibly three sticks of dynamite bonded with fuses near a spare tire in the trunk of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.
Firefighters and police have not released any other details.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Comments