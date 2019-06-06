Device found in car turns out to be fireworks after area was evacuated, fire officials say

Arson investigators and bomb technicians responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a possible explosive device found in the trunk of a car, which turned out to be fireworks, a fire official said. kjohnson@star-telegram.com

Police and firefighters received the call shortly after 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Anderson Boulevard.

Fire officials evacuated the area, in east Fort Worth.

Fire officials said the initial report was only of “a device,” but a police call log indicated there could have been three sticks of dynamite bonded with fuses near a spare tire in the trunk of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Officials who investigated determined the sticks were only fireworks.

