Fort Worth
Device found in car turns out to be fireworks after area was evacuated, fire officials say
Arson investigators and bomb technicians responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a device found in the trunk of a car, which turned out to be fireworks, a fire official said.
Police and firefighters received the call shortly after 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Anderson Boulevard.
Fire officials evacuated the area, in east Fort Worth.
Fire officials said the initial report was only of “a device,” but a police call log indicated there could have been three sticks of dynamite bonded with fuses near a spare tire in the trunk of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.
Officials who investigated determined the sticks were only fireworks.